Markets

Market data — November 18 2021

Market data including fuel prices and forward rates

18 November 2021 - 21:41
Picture: 123RF/NUPEAN PRUPRONG
Picture: 123RF/NUPEAN PRUPRONG

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Rand trades near 10-month low before widely ...
Markets
2.
Rand under pressure ahead of interest rate ...
Markets
3.
JSE muted ahead of Reserve Bank’s monetary policy ...
Markets
4.
JSE likely to take a breather after reaching ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: Rand slides on repo rate hike
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.