Markets JSE gains, while focus turns to central banks Investors are betting on the US Fed being forced to raise interest rates sooner than expected B L Premium

The JSE was firmer on Wednesday morning, while its global peers were mixed as strong retail and corporate earnings reports in the US contended with prospects for tighter monetary policy.

The local bourse was on track for the sixth session of gains, hovering around a record high, reaching an intraday best of 71,342 points. ..