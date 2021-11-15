Markets

JSE to contend with mixed Asian markets on Monday amid Covid-19 jitters

Rising case numbers in Europe and Asia is a threat to sentiment, but the bourse starts the week at a record high

15 November 2021 - 07:36 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY

The JSE looks set to contend with mixed Asian markets on Monday morning, with the threats of inflation and Covid-19 still hogging most of the spotlight.

The local bourse ended last week just shy of 70,000 points, finding support from a medium-term budget policy statement that analysts welcomed for its conservative revenue and spending expectations.

Global sentiment took strain from higher-than-expected inflation numbers from the US and China, while surging Covid-19 numbers in Europe and parts of Asia have raised further concerns about the pace of the global economic recovery.

Locally, Asian markets struggled for direction on Monday, even though Chinese retail and industrial productions numbers for October beat expectations.

In morning trade the Shanghai composite was down 0.29% while Japan’s Nikkei was up 0.43%. The Hang Seng was flat.

Tencent, which gives direction to the JSE via the Naspers stable,  gained 1.77%.

Gold was 0.38% weaker at $1,857.12/oz while platinum was little changed at $1,082. Brent crude was 0.67% weaker at $81.40 a barrel.

The rand was flat at R15.30/$.

Poultry group Astral Foods is expected to report a fall in profits for its year to end-September later. SA producers have been grappling in 2021 with surging feed costs, as well as an outbreak earlier this year of avian influenza.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Oil poised to end the week lower

Oil prices fall as dollar benefits from expectations the US fed will bring forward an increase to interest rates in an effort to tame inflation
Markets
2 days ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE closes at record high as Richemont surges 10%

JSE comes within a whisker of 70,000 points as optimism continues after Thursday’s MTBPS which signalled a commitment to fiscal consolidation
Markets
2 days ago

JSE eyes record high, rand steady after an eventful week

The JSE and the local currency received support from Thursday’s medium-term budget policy statement
Markets
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes at record high as ...
Markets
2.
JSE to contend with mixed Asian markets on Monday ...
Markets
3.
Gold pulls back as wary investors await central ...
Markets
4.
Asia shares inch up as sound Chinese data buoys ...
Markets
5.
JSE on verge of record highs while the rand holds ...
Markets

Related Articles

JSE to contend with mixed Asian markets ahead of budget announcement

Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE, rand and bonds all smiles after Godongwana’s budget

Markets

JSE lifts as investors mull over Chinese inflation data

Markets

MARKET WRAP: Rand plunges on Eskom and inflation fears

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.