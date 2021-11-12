Markets JSE eyes record high, rand steady after an eventful week The JSE and the local currency received support from Thursday’s medium-term budget policy statement B L Premium

The JSE all share index was hovering near record highs on Friday morning, in line with its stronger global peers as markets recover from an inflation-driven sell-off this week.

The rand was steady after markets were spooked earlier in the week when inflation numbers in the US and China came in worsethanexpected, fuelling concerns that central banks will be forced to tighten monetary policies sooner than expected. ..