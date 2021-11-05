Markets MARKET WRAP: Rand and bonds gain despite improved US jobs numbers The US added 531,000 new jobs in October, from an expected 450,000, data released on Friday showed B L Premium

The rand extended gains even after the US added more jobs than expected in October, while political parties continued jockeying for positions in coalition governments after the local elections.

Bonds also remained on the front foot on Friday after yields, which move inversely to the price, raced up to their worst levels since July 2020 earlier in the week on concerns ahead of the latest policy meeting of the US Federal Reserve...