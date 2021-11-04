Markets MARKET WRAP: Fed’s taper plan proves positive for the rand US central bank’s signal that it isn't in a hurry to hike rates bolsters currencies in emerging markets because they offer relatively higher returns for offshore investors B L Premium

The rand held steady on Thursday, firming for a second day as investors welcomed the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision.

The Fed will from November begin scaling down its monthly asset purchases by $15bn, as expected, though the tapering does not mean policymakers will hike rates soon...