Market data — November 4 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
So much more needs to be funded than just building renewable energy plants, writes Melissa Fourie
Discovery Health study finds people who had received both Pfizer shots at lower risk of hospitalisation and death
A round-up of election news, views and analysis from politicians, voters and commentators
Top executives fail to win shareholder approval at AGM for their pay packages
The vulnerable fiscal situation is similar to the state of Eskom: there is no real margin for error
Trade bloc enforces draconian measures against a fungal disease that is essentially a cosmetic issue
Governor Jiri Rusnok signals there's more to come after the Bank nearly doubles two-week repo rate to 2.75%
Pirates and Chiefs legend says the match-up is being overshadowed by the dominance of Sundowns
National Arts Festival project tackles difficult subjects while celebrating capacity of art to heal and empower
Bonds
Fairbairn
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Fund
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
