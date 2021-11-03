Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE shines as Fed prepares statement Rand weakness persists as Fed is expected to announce a reduction of monetary policy support, supporting the dollar B L Premium

The JSE powered ahead for a second day on Wednesday, outperforming its global peers as investors await the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision later in the day.

The Fed is expected to announce a reduction in its monetary policy support as concern about elevated inflation mounts. However, officials at the world’s most influential central bank have said rate hikes won’t be on the table until its bond-buying programme ends...