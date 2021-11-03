Market data — November 3 2021

A rise in US stockpiles and the prospect of sanctions being lifted against Tehran contributed to the decline
Belching cows and the use of fertiliser can be easily curtailed, with huge climate benefits
COO Jan Oberholzer says Eskom needs R11bn a year for maintenance, but only R6bn is available
A round-up of election news, views and analysis from politicians, voters and commentators
Afrimat says all three of its segments experienced strong growth in the six months to August compared to the same period a year ago
With inflation rearing up everywhere, money markets see hikes as a certainty
Trade bloc enforces draconian measures against a fungal disease that is essentially a cosmetic issue
China’s projected nuclear weapons arsenal over the coming years is a 'game-changer', says Pentagon
Brazilians beat Maritzburg United 1-0 in a league match at the Loftus Stadium
Move seen as step towards convincing critics the company is taking privacy concerns seriously
Bonds
Fairbairn
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Selected Global Stocks
Sanlam Stratus Fund
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.