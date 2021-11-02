Markets JSE lifts as investors await moves by central banks We can expect a lot more two-way price action instead of one-way traffic into the end of 2021, one analyst says B L Premium

The JSE was firmer with its global peers mixed on Tuesday, as investors awaited key central bank decisions amid concerns about elevated inflation.

Earnings season has underpinned the equity market, countering worries about inflation and the prospect of tighter monetary policy. ..