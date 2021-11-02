Markets

JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Tuesday as investors eye Fed meeting

02 November 2021 - 07:35 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV

The JSE looks set to contend with mixed Asian markets on Tuesday morning, with global focus squarely on the US Federal Reserve policy announcement on Wednesday.

The world’s most influential central bank is expected to announce plans to pare back monetary policy support on Wednesday, adding an element of caution to trade.

US markets were at record highs overnight, and have been lifted by upbeat corporate earnings reports, with Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley saying in a note a deal between the EU and US on ending tariffs on aluminium and steel had also boosted sentiment.

Locally, focus is on the results of the municipal elections, with early indications that the ANC has seen a slip in support, which some analysts warn could make efforts at the state level to rein in spending more difficult.

In morning trade the Hang Seng was up 0.74%, while the Shanghai Composite had given back 0.62% and Japan’s Nikkei 0.4%.

Tencent, which can influence the direction of the JSE through the Naspers stable, had fallen 0.3%.

Gold was flat at $1,793.08/oz while platinum had fallen 0.87% to $1,058.04. Brent crude was 0.3% higher at $84.78 a barrel.

The rand was 0.37% weaker at R15.46/$, having lost 84c over the past week.

Local focus is expected to remain on the election results, while the corporate calendar is light.

Property group Octodec Investments is due to release its results for the year to end-August later, indicating in a recent trading update distributable income per share is expected to decline, though it did not go into details.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Oil rises on speculation Opec+ could spurn pressure to boost output

Oil rose on speculation Opec+ could spurn mounting pressure to boost production at a faster clip, even as consumption roars ahead of supply.
Markets
18 hours ago

Market data — November 1 2021

Market data including bonds and forward rates
Markets
10 hours ago

Asian stocks rise on Japanese election and US share highs

Equities jump after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Liberal Democratic Party preserves its majority
Markets
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Rand breaches R15/$ for first time in fortnight ...
Markets
2.
Market data — November 1 2021
Markets
3.
MARKETS WRAP: JSE ends softer amid global ...
Markets
4.
Oil falls after China releases fuel reserves as ...
Markets
5.
Oil rises on speculation Opec+ could spurn ...
Markets

Related Articles

Oil falls after China releases fuel reserves as investors eye meeting

Markets

Gold claws back after drop as focus is on Fed meeting

Markets

Rising metal prices give SA stocks an October lift

Markets

Asian stocks rise on Japanese election and US share highs

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.