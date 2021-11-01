Markets CURRENCIES Rand breaches R15/$ for first time in fortnight on global concerns Chinese property sector fears and weaker metal prices weigh on emerging market currencies B L Premium

The rand breached R15/$ for the first time in two weeks last week as weaker metal prices put pressure on commodity currencies.

Both precious- and base-metal prices had fallen on concerns over debt problems in China’s property sector, which accounts for about 29% of the country’s GDP, weighing on sentiment...