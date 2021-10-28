Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE climbs but the signals remain mixed Elevated inflation and the prospect of sooner-than-expected rate hikes weigh on solid corporate earnings B L Premium

The JSE closed firmer on Thursday, though global sentiment remains cautious amid conflicting signals.

Strong company earnings point to momentum on the corporate front but the prospect of sustained elevated inflation, once thought to be transitory, is increasing the likelihood of more central banks tightening monetary policies sooner than expected...