JSE slips as concern about China’s property sector hits sentiment
Modern Land has become the fourth developer there to default on an overseas debt obligation
27 October 2021 - 11:10
The JSE was slightly weaker on Wednesday, along with its global peers, as investors’ concerns over China’s indebted property sector outweighed strong US corporate earnings.
Debt problems in China’s property sector have become a global threat, with Modern Land becoming the fourth developer there to default on an overseas debt obligation, this week. ..
