JSE lifts as investors bet on strong US corporate earnings
However, risks from rising Covid-19 cases in China, persistent inflation and global supply-chain disruption might dampen the mood
26 October 2021 - 10:47
The JSE was firmer on Tuesday morning, with its global peers mixed as prospects of good US corporate earnings contend with ongoing global risks.
Investors are hoping that another round of strong earnings will lift sentiment with heavyweight tech companies due to report this week. However, risks from rising Covid-19 cases in China, persistent inflation and global supply-chain disruption might dampen the mood...
