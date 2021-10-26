Markets JSE lifts as investors bet on strong US corporate earnings However, risks from rising Covid-19 cases in China, persistent inflation and global supply-chain disruption might dampen the mood B L Premium

The JSE was firmer on Tuesday morning, with its global peers mixed as prospects of good US corporate earnings contend with ongoing global risks.

Investors are hoping that another round of strong earnings will lift sentiment with heavyweight tech companies due to report this week. However, risks from rising Covid-19 cases in China, persistent inflation and global supply-chain disruption might dampen the mood...