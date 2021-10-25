JSE firms as investors look at US corporate earnings
Investors are hoping that another round of good revenue figures will lift sentiment this week
25 October 2021 - 10:46
The JSE was firmer on Monday morning, with its global peers mixed as good US corporate earnings contend with threats arising from persistent inflation and global supply chain disruption.
Strong corporate earnings helped lift markets last week, however, global threats remain. Investors are hoping that another round of good corporate earnings will lift sentiment this week. ..
