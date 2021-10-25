Markets

JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Monday as US earnings season continues

Positive third-quarter reports helped support markets last week, despite lingering supply-chain and inflation concerns

25 October 2021 - 07:30 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV

The JSE looks set to contend with mixed Asian markets on Monday morning, with investor attention still on the US corporate earnings season and the potential inflationary threat posed by global supply-chain disruptions.

Positive third-quarter reports helped support US markets last week, with data group FactSet saying on Friday that with just less than a quarter of S&P 500 companies having reported, 84% had beat earnings expectations.

This has helped offset concerns over rising global inflation, and sent US markets to record highs, with major companies including Alphabet, Microsoft and Twitter due to report in the week ahead.

Markets were also digesting comments from US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell on Friday indicating that inflation concerns are likely to persist into 2022, though he said that while it is time to taper bond purchases, it is not yet time to raise interest rates.

Powell’s comments indicated that tapering will not only be announced out of next week’s Fed meeting but probably will commence almost immediately, rather than wait until December, said National Australia Bank analyst Ray Attrill in a note.

In morning trade the Shanghai composite was up 0.38% and the Hang Seng 0.11%, while Japan’s Nikkei gave back 0.83%.

Tencent, which gives direction to the local bourse via the Naspers stable, fell 0.69%.

Gold was up 0.36% to $1,798.89/oz while platinum rose 0.52% to $1,045. Brent crude gained 1.71% to $86.20 a barrel.

The rand was 0.25% firmer at R14.78/$.

ICT group Altron is due to report a sharp fall in profits for its half-year ending August later, a reflection of the outsize contribution of its UK-focused software business Bytes, which it recently hived off. The group’s trading update earlier in October prompted a 6.5% loss for the group’s shares on the day, their worst performance in five months.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

MARKET WRAP: JSE ends week on a high note as China’s Evergrande avoids a default

All share index climbs the most in two weeks, buoyed by the Chinese property giant making a last-minute coupon payment and solid company earnings ...
Markets
2 days ago

Tech shares set the stage for a third week of gains for global stocks

MSCI in touching distance of all-time high, Evergrande makes a surprise pyment, while the dollar eases and oil prices hold steady
Markets
2 days ago

JSE firmer as China’s Evergrande avoids a default

JSE all share gains 0.8% midmorning as Evergrande debt repayment ‘to provide some relief to China equities’
Markets
2 days ago

Oil slides on forecast for a mild US winter

Brent heads for first weekly dip in seven weeks as demand for oil products in power generation slows
Markets
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Monday as US ...
Markets
2.
Gold nears resistance level as inflation ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE ends week on a high note as ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: Rand unspared in currency rout after ...
Markets
5.
Oil prices keep rising to hit multiyear highs on ...
Markets

Related Articles

Asian tech shares jump as Chinese property stocks edge higher

Markets

Gold on track for second week of gain

Markets

JSE faces firmer Asian markets on Friday, as Evergrande reportedly makes bond ...

Markets

Market data — October 21 2021

Markets

MARKET WRAP: Rand unspared in currency rout after Turkey slashes rates

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.