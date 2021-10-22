Markets

JSE faces firmer Asian markets on Friday, as Evergrande reportedly makes bond payments

Media reports indicate that embattled Chinese property group Evergrande has avoided default by making bond payments

22 October 2021 - 07:32 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV
The JSE could be in store for a recovery on Friday morning, opening to marginally firmer Asian markets, amid reports that Chinese property developer Evergrande has avoided default by remitting the funds needed ahead of a looming deadline bond payments

Evergrande, which is choking on a $300bn debt pile, had slumped more than 12% on Thursday after a $2.6bn deal to sell a stake in its management services arm was halted, raising concerns it would not be able to service payments on its dollar-denominated bond by Saturday, and would be in default.

Emerging-market currencies were also under pressure, even as the JSE had its worst day in a month, after Turkey’s central bank surprised the market with a 200 basis point cut, taken as a signal by investors of a loss of independence for policymakers.

The central bank has been under pressure from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has replaced its leader several times in the past year and has been pushing it to cut interests rates to boost lending and promote investment and economic growth.

In morning trade the Shanghai Composite had added 0.1%, the Hang Seng 0.44%, and Japan’s Nikkei 0.68%.

Tencent, whose shares can influence the JSE via the Naspers stable, had gained 1.09%.

Gold was up 0.25% to $1,787.83/oz, while platinum was 0.21% higher at $1,053.27/oz. Brent crude was 0.74% lower at $84.12 a barrel.

The rand was 0.23% firmer at R14.63/$, having slumped almost 2% on Thursday.

The JSE had lost 1.25% on Thursday, its worst day in a month, and will need to gain about 1.5%, or 1,000 points, to finish the week on a positive note.

The local corporate and economic calendars are bare on Friday.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Global shares slide as mood darkens once more

Expectations that Turkey will cut rates further and China Evergrande abandoning $2.6bn sale take centre stage
21 hours ago

JSE slips as fear about Evergrande’s possible default grows

Concern about the Chinese property developer has resulted in emerging-market currencies retreating
22 hours ago

Oil slips as investors peel off profits after recent rally

A switch to fuel oil from coal and gas helped cap losses
22 hours ago

Asian shares creep up but Evergrande woes cloud mood

Wary investors are keeping an eye on the Chinese property giant’s debt troubles
1 day ago
