Market data — October 21 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Colin Coleman’s new proposal to revive the SA economy is fundamentally flawed, endorsing failed policy and inciting more debt-fuelled government interference
Commission secretary says former intelligence boss’s bid to cross-examine his state capture accusers is to be decided soon
Former president says such efforts are required to pull SA out of its economic crisis
Pharmacy group and retailer is opening 11 new baby stores in large malls
The IDC is processing new applications for financial assistance amounting to R600m
Two bank presidents resigned following revelations of unusual trading during 2020
The Chiefs coach mentored the SuperSport United manager earlier in their careers
Darryn follows brother Brad to the premier motorcycle racing division, and takes over from the legendary Valentino Rossi
Bonds
Fairbairn
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Sanlam Stratus Fund
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.