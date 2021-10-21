JSE slips as fear about Evergrande’s possible default grows
Concern about the Chinese property developer has resulted in emerging-market currencies retreating
21 October 2021 - 11:00
The JSE was weaker on Thursday morning, with its global peers mixed as investors mulled over a possible default by Chinese property giant Evergrande.
China Evergrande terminated discussions to sell its property-management arm, a deal that would have given the cash-strapped developer a major infusion of liquidity as it faces impending debt payments...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now