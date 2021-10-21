Markets JSE slips as fear about Evergrande’s possible default grows Concern about the Chinese property developer has resulted in emerging-market currencies retreating B L Premium

The JSE was weaker on Thursday morning, with its global peers mixed as investors mulled over a possible default by Chinese property giant Evergrande.

China Evergrande terminated discussions to sell its property-management arm, a deal that would have given the cash-strapped developer a major infusion of liquidity as it faces impending debt payments...