Markets

Oil prices dip as China growth slows

19 October 2021 - 07:31 Aaron Sheldrick
An oil tanker is loaded in Saudi Arabia. Picture: REUTERS
An oil tanker is loaded in Saudi Arabia. Picture: REUTERS

Tokyo — Oil prices fell on Tuesday, with Brent down a second straight day, after Chinese data showed slowing economic growth and US factory output dropped in September, raising fresh concerns about demand amid patchy recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Brent crude was down by 43c, or 0.5%, at $83.90 a barrel by 1.32am GMT after falling 0.6% on Monday. The contract is still up nearly 7% this month.

US oil fell 33c, or 0.4%, to $82.11 a barrel, having risen 0.2% in the previous session and nearly 10% this month.

Factory output in the US dropped the most in seven months last month as a global shortage of semiconductors slowed vehicle production, further evidence that supply constraints are a strain on economic growth.

In China, the world’s second-biggest economy, bottlenecks contributed to a decline in the growth rate to a one-year low as energy shortages and sporadic outbreaks of coronavirus hit the country.

China’s daily crude oil processing rate fell again last month to the lowest level since May last year. But with temperatures falling as the northern hemisphere winter approaches, prices of oil, coal and gas are likely to remain elevated, analysts said.

“A frigid winter has the potential to send energy prices even higher,” Citi Research commodities analysts said in a note, after upgrading their forecast for Brent oil for the rest of 2021 to $85 a barrel from $74 a barrel.

Colder weather has already started to grip China, with the temperature forecast to fall to near freezing point in areas of the north, according to AccuWeather.com.

Also helping keep a lid on prices, US oil output is rising. Production in the largest shale formation in the US is expected to gain further next month, according to an official report.

Reuters

JSE faces positive Asian markets on Tuesday as focus shifts to corporate earnings

US corporate giants including Netflix and Johnson & Johnson are due to report later
Markets
2 hours ago

Oil prices rise to multiyear highs

Oil prices continue to be buoyed by recovering demand and high natural gas and coal prices which are encouraging users to switch to fuel oil and ...
Markets
20 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Rand slips the most in three weeks over inflation ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker amid worries over ...
Markets
3.
JSE faces positive Asian markets on Tuesday as ...
Markets
4.
Gold rises as dollar and Treasury yields weaken
Markets
5.
Oil prices dip as China growth slows
Markets

Related Articles

Rand slips the most in three weeks over inflation and growth concerns

Markets

World shares dip on lower China growth and higher oil prices

Markets

Oil prices hits highest levels in years amid Covid-19 recovery

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.