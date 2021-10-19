Markets MARKET WRAP: Rand firms to best level in a month, JSE little changed Strong corporate earnings lift global sentiment, but inflation and economic outlook remain a clear and present danger B L Premium

The rand firmed to its strongest level in a month against the dollar on Tuesday, gaining along with other emerging-markets currencies as strong corporate earnings lifted global sentiment.

The local currency all but recouped its losses after falling more than 1% on Monday — its biggest one-day fall in three weeks — but inflation and the outlook for the global economy remain a concern and this was reflected in local stocks, which pared earlier gains to end the day little changed. ..