Markets JSE gains as investors eye corporate earnings in US Strong results from the prior week’s quarterly results helped lift global sentiment last week, and investors are betting on that continued strength B L Premium

The JSE was firmer on Tuesday morning with its global peers mixed, as investors continued to digest the prospect of slowing economic growth and the tightening of monetary policies to restrain a surge in inflation.

Economic data from China weighed on global sentiment on Monday after the country reported low GDP and industrial production for September, which fell short of expectations...