Asian markets follow Wall Street higher

19 October 2021 - 07:46 Alun John
A man wearing a protective mask walks past an electronic board displaying Japan’s Nikkei index outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan. Picture: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON
Hong Kong — Asian shares advanced on Tuesday, supported by a tech-driven Wall Street rally and a rebound in Chinese markets a day after weak data heightened investor concerns about the world’s second-largest economy.

The dollar was under pressure as weak US factory data tempered expectations about any near-term interest rate increases.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.76% on Tuesday. It is up about 5% since its 12-month low hit on October 5, largely in line with a similar rally in world shares after a strong opening to the US earnings season.

However, the Asian benchmark is still well off its level in late July, when a series of regulatory changes in China roiled markets. Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.56%.

“Asian markets have been generally following Wall Street and continuing the rebound, except worries about the Chinese economy’s growth are hurting that market’s performance,” said Edison Pun, senior market analyst at Saxo Markets.

Chinese blue chips reversed early losses to rise 0.62% on Tuesday, a day they fell 1.1% when China reported GDP growth slowed in the third quarter.

There were also gains in Hong Kong up 1.21% Australia, up 0.2%, and South Korea, 0.63% higher.

US stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, gained 0.08%.

Overnight, the S&P 500 gained 0.34% and the Nasdaq ended up 0.84, while the Dow edged 0.1% lower, hurt by weaker factory data. Shares of Apple, Facebook and Microsoft were among the biggest boosts to the S&P 500.

In currency markets, the dollar languished near the bottom of its recent range against peers on Tuesday, knocked back by weak US factory data overnight and on market wagers of faster normalisation of monetary policy in other countries.

Westpac analysts said any slippage should prove modest with US Federal Reserve officials continuing to signal a strong preference for moving ahead with a November stimulus tapering announcement.

The dollar index slipped 0.13% and was last at 93.83 near its lowest level this month, losing ground on sterling and the euro, though holding its position against the yen.

US Treasuries took a breather in early Asia. Overnight, five-year yields rose to their highest levels since early 2020 as traders positioned for expected central bank rate hikes.

Oil prices dipped from multiyear highs touched on Monday, also due to the fall in factory data, tempering expectations of demand, but high prices remain a concern for energy importing countries.

Brent crude lost 0.42% to 83.97 a barrel and US crude lost 0.24% to 82.24 a barrel.

Gold gained slightly with the spot price rising 0.2% to $1,767.9 an ounce, though the metal remained well within its recent range.

Reuters

