MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker amid worries over inflation and economic recovery

The JSE tracked weaker global markets on Monday, as fears about accelerating inflation and slowing economic recovery weighed on sentiment.

China posted disappointing economic data, with the country’s GDP numbers showing the economy weakened in the third quarter, with growth of 4.9%, below market expectation of 5.2% and down from 7.9% reported in the previous quarter...