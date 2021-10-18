JSE muted as markets digest disappointing Chinese economic data
China’s economy weakened in the third quarter, weighed on by a property slump to an energy crisis, among other issues
18 October 2021 - 11:02
The JSE was little changed on Monday morning, while its global peers were mixed as investors digested China’s disappointing GDP data.
China’s economy weakened in the third quarter, weighed on by multiple headwinds from a property slump to an energy crisis. The country’s economy grew 4.9% in the third quarter of the year, less than the 5.2% expected by the market and down from a previously reported 7.9% in the preceding quarter...
