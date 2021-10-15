Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE firms as strong earnings in the US lift global sentiment The rand also benefited from global risk-on sentiment, but a number of challenges continue to threaten the global economic recovery B L Premium

The JSE tracked firmer global markets on Friday as investors cheered strong company earnings in the US, while inflation fears are beginning to show signs of easing.

US producer inflation came in lower than expected on Thursday, rising 0.5% month-on-month, its slowest pace so far in 2021, while strong earnings reports from major US banks further boosted sentiment...