Markets JSE lifts as investors enjoy strong US company earnings US producer inflation also came in lower than expected on Thursday, rising 0.5% month on month

The JSE was firmer along with its global peers on Friday morning, as investors cheered strong company earnings in the US, while inflation fears were beginning to ease.

US producer inflation came in lower than expected on Thursday, rising 0.5% month on month, its slowest pace so far in 2021, while there were also some strong earnings reports from major US banks, further boosting sentiment...