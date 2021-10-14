Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE cheers as Fed keeps taper timing Minutes of the latest FOMC meeting allay fears that the US may move to tighten liquidity more quickly than planned B L Premium

The JSE posted healthy gains on Thursday, as did markets globally, after the US Federal Reserve indicated it would probably stick to the previously announced timeline for tapering its asset-purchase programme.

Investors have been increasingly concerned that inflation is proving more persistent than expected in recent months, and that this could prompt the Fed to rein its buying of US Treasuries more swiftly...