JSE lifts after US Fed’s taper timeline is released
‘A gradual tapering process that concluded around the middle of next year would likely be appropriate”
14 October 2021 - 11:41
The JSE was firmer on Thursday morning, with its global peers mixed as investors digested the timeline for how the US Federal Reserve might taper its asset-purchase programme.
Minutes released from the Fed’s federal open market committee (FOMC) September meeting on Wednesday showed the central bank could begin tapering its asset-purchase programme as soon as mid-November...
