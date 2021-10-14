Markets

JSE lifts after US Fed’s taper timeline is released

‘A gradual tapering process that concluded around the middle of next year would likely be appropriate”

14 October 2021 - 11:41 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was firmer on Thursday morning, with its global peers mixed as investors digested the timeline for how the US Federal Reserve might taper its asset-purchase programme.

Minutes released from the Fed’s federal open market committee (FOMC) September meeting on Wednesday showed the central bank could begin tapering its asset-purchase programme as soon as mid-November...

