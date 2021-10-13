MARKET WRAP: Rand and bonds gain as commodities stage a mini-rally
Gold jumps almost 2% ahead of publication of Fed minutes as concern mounts over persistent inflation
13 October 2021 - 19:53
The rand and local bonds firmed on Wednesday as commodity prices paused their recent descent, with gold up nearly 2% as markets await the minutes of the latest US Federal Reserve meeting.
Gold gained the most since early March on Wednesday and at 6.50pm was up 1.89% to $1,792.83 an ounce while platinum was up 1.18% to $1,021...
