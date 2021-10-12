Markets

Gold inches higher as inflation worries fade

Gold rises, but firm dollar and the expectation that the Fed will announce a tapering of bond purchases in November caps gains

12 October 2021 - 08:20 Eileen Soreng
Picture: BLOOMBERG/CHRISTOPHER PIKE
Picture: BLOOMBERG/CHRISTOPHER PIKE

Bengaluru — Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday, supported by simmering concerns over inflation, though gains were capped by a firm dollar and the expectation that the US Federal Reserve will announce a tapering of its bond purchases in November.

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,758.25/oz by 3.53am GMT, while US gold futures were up 0.1% at $1,758.20.

“Gold is relatively resilient and all arrows are pointing back to stagflation versus economic growth [debate]," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

However, investors are reluctant to chase the move higher ahead of the minutes of the Fed’s September meeting, he said.

Limiting gold’s gains, the dollar hovered close to a one-year high touched in September amid surging energy prices and the expectation the Fed would soon start normalising policy.

The benchmark US 10-year treasury yield hit a peak since early June.

Gold is often viewed as an inflation hedge, but reduced central bank stimulus and interest rate hikes tend to push government bond yields up, translating into a higher opportunity cost for holding non-interest yielding bullion.

“Risks around slower growth against higher inflation still see a sustained strategic allocation to gold amid prevailing low rates backdrop,” analysts at ANZ Research said in a note, adding they expect bullion prices to reach $1,850 before retreating during 2022.

Meanwhile, inflation fears triggered by global energy crunch, and debt troubles at China Evergrande weighed on Asian shares.

Market participants now await the minutes of the Fed’s September 21-22 policy meeting and the consumer price index, both due later this week.

Spot silver rose 0.1% to $22.59/oz, while platinum was up 0.2% at $1,010.38.

Palladium fell 0.4% to $2,104.01, having hit its highest since September 10 at $2,182.67 on Monday.

Reuters

Oil falls after its hot run

Prices take a breather after weeks of gains
Markets
1 hour ago

Shares in Asia drop as inflation worries grow

Global energy crunch clouds investor sentiment
Markets
1 hour ago

Oil at three-year highs as energy crisis shows no sign of easing

Major economies are experiencing an energy crisis amid a pick up in economic activity and restrained supplies from major producers
Markets
21 hours ago

Global markets inch up on China gains as Treasury yields lift dollar

MSCI world equity index and blue-chip CSI300 index rise 0.1% amid inflation concerns
Markets
22 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
BNP Paribas expects rand to reach R14.25/$ by ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Miners and PPC lead JSE gains
Markets
3.
China coal futures hit record as flood swamps ...
Markets
4.
JSE faces weaker Asian markets on Tuesday as ...
Markets
5.
Oil at three-year highs as energy crisis shows no ...
Markets

Related Articles

JSE faces weaker Asian markets on Tuesday as energy costs rise

Markets

Gold treads water amid expectations Fed will stick to tapering plans

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.