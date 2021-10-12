Brent nears $85 a barrel as energy crunch boosts demand

London — Crude in London surged towards $85 a barrel as the global energy crunch boosts demand for oil ahead of winter.

Brent futures rose as much as 2.7% to the highest level since October 2018. Prices of coal and natural gas have surged in Europe and Asia with stockpiles running low before the northern hemisphere winter, prompting some switching to oil products such as diesel and fuel oil.

It is quickly tightening the market as the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and its allies are sticking with their plan to only gradually roll back production cuts.

The price structure is flashing bullishness, with the difference between New York crude’s front two contracts surging to the widest in more than two years, indicating shrinking stocks in the US storage hub of Cushing.