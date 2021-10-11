MARKET WRAP: Miners and PPC lead JSE gains
JSE follows global markets firmer as investors weigh nagging inflation fears and rising energy prices
11 October 2021 - 18:37
Mining counters and cement maker PPC led the gains on the JSE on Monday, while global markets were firmer despite investors continuing to weigh the risks to the pandemic recovery from inflation pressures and an energy crunch.
Brent crude reached a fresh three-year high of $83.62 a barrel in intradaytrade, further fuelling global inflation concerns. At 5.30pm, it had gained 1.67% to $83.54. Oil prices have risen 62% in the year to date, sparking fears of higher inflation globally...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now