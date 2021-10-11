Markets MARKET WRAP: Miners and PPC lead JSE gains JSE follows global markets firmer as investors weigh nagging inflation fears and rising energy prices B L Premium

Mining counters and cement maker PPC led the gains on the JSE on Monday, while global markets were firmer despite investors continuing to weigh the risks to the pandemic recovery from inflation pressures and an energy crunch.

Brent crude reached a fresh three-year high of $83.62 a barrel in intradaytrade, further fuelling global inflation concerns. At 5.30pm, it had gained 1.67% to $83.54. Oil prices have risen 62% in the year to date, sparking fears of higher inflation globally...