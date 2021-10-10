BNP Paribas expects rand to reach R14.25/$ by year end
Current account surplus based to a surge in commodity prices is behind the bullish outlook
10 October 2021 - 18:15
The rand’s recent weakness in the face of an international energy crunch and prospects for tighter policy globally has not been enough to deter BNP Paribas’ short-term bullish bet on the currency, though the French bank expects the factors driving that strength to wane into 2022.
SA’s currency will probably strengthen as much as 4% from last week’s level to about R14.25/$ by year end, supported by the country’s healthy current account, Jeff Schultz, senior economist at the French bank’s local branch, wrote in a research note late last week...
