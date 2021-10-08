Markets

Oil prices rise as energy markets tighten

Oil prices are up 4% on the week, buoyed by a global energy crunch that has helped gas prices to record highs

08 October 2021 - 14:57 Dmitry Zhdannikov
Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANDREY RUDAKOV
Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANDREY RUDAKOV

London — Oil prices rose on Friday to trade 4% up on the week, buoyed by a global energy crunch that has helped gas prices to record highs and prompted China to demand increased coal production.

Energy markets have tightened in the face of improved fuel demand as economic activity rebounds and coronavirus restrictions ease, with further pressure from fears that a cold winter could add to the strain on gas supplies.

China ordered miners in Inner Mongolia to ramp up coal production on Friday to help alleviate the country’s energy crunch.

“As other energy prices like natural gas and coal keep pushing higher, upside risks to the oil market have started to build,” said Bank of America’s Christopher Kuplent.

Brent crude futures rose 58 cents, or 0.7%, to $82.53 a barrel by 11.30am GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose $0.60, or 0.8%, to $78.90.

Earlier in the week, WTI touched its highest in nearly seven years at $79.78 while Brent hit a three-year high of $83.47.

The price run-up has been spurred by soaring European gas prices, which have encouraged a switch to oil for power generation, and a decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and allies led by Russia to stick to plans to add only 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) of supply in November.

Benchmark European gas prices at the Dutch TTF hub on Friday stood at a crude oil equivalent of about $200 a barrel, based on the relative value of the same quantity of energy from each source, according to Reuters calculations based on Eikon data.

“An acceleration in gas-to-oil switching could boost crude oil demand used to generate power this coming northern hemisphere winter,” an ANZ commodities analyst said in a note.

ANZ increased its 2021 fourth-quarter crude oil demand forecast by 450,000 bpd.

The US department of energy said that all “tools are always on the table” to tackle tight energy supply conditions, which could include a release of oil stocks.

Reuters

Stronger JSE on Friday morning ahead of US jobs report

Global stocks rallied on Thursday on news that legislators in the US made progress on talks to raise the US debt ceiling
Markets
5 hours ago

Global stocks slip but head for weekly gain ahead of US jobs data

Thursday’s rally helped lift global stock indexes into positive territory for the week
Markets
4 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firms as progress on US debt ...
Markets
2.
JSE likely to head higher ahead of crucial US ...
Markets
3.
Weakening rand has analysts scratching their heads
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE tracks global markets lower
Markets
5.
Crude climbs as gas crunch boosts oil demand
Markets

Related Articles

Crude climbs as gas crunch boosts oil demand

Markets

Oil prices edge lower

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.