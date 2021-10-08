MARKET WRAP: JSE firms a little as miners feature for a second day
‘A bit of a flat end to an otherwise eventful week that has seen investors whipsaw between panic and optimism’
08 October 2021 - 18:35
Miners led the gains on the JSE for a second day on Friday, with the local bourse firming slightly amid mixed global markets as investors digested a disappointing US jobs report.
The JSE rose 2.48% for the week as optimism about a short-term debt ceiling deal in the US overshadowed a disappointing jobs report on Friday. Notable gains this week came from precious metals, resources, and industrial metals, adding 15.29%, 7.45% and 4.43%, respectively...
