MARKET WRAP: JSE firms a little as miners feature for a second day 'A bit of a flat end to an otherwise eventful week that has seen investors whipsaw between panic and optimism'

Miners led the gains on the JSE for a second day on Friday, with the local bourse firming slightly amid mixed global markets as investors digested a disappointing US jobs report.

The JSE rose 2.48% for the week as optimism about a short-term debt ceiling deal in the US overshadowed a disappointing jobs report on Friday. Notable gains this week came from precious metals, resources, and industrial metals, adding 15.29%, 7.45% and 4.43%, respectively...