MARKET WRAP: JSE firms as progress on US debt ceiling buoys sentiment

JSE firms as progress on US debt ceiling buoys sentiment Mining companies the biggest winners as US legislators appear set to avoid an immediate debt crisis

Miners led the gains on the JSE on Thursday as the local bourse followed its global peers higher while legislators in the US made progress in talks to raise the country’s debt ceiling.

Democrats signalled that they will take up Senate Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell’s offer to delay a vote on raising the debt ceiling until, December a move that will alleviate the immediate risk of a default...