Markets JSE firmer as investors welcome progress in US debt ceiling deal

The JSE was firmer on Thursday morning, along with its global peers, after US debt ceiling deal boosted sentiment on Wall Street and on other markets.

Democrats have signalled that they will take up Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell’s offer to raise the debt ceiling into December, a move that will alleviate the immediate risk of a default...