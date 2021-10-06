MARKET WRAP: JSE tracks global markets lower
Investors are growing increasingly concerned about rising energy prices and their effect on inflation globally
06 October 2021 - 18:45
The JSE closed weaker in line with global markets on Wednesday as rising energy prices fuel concerns about accelerating inflation and subsequent interest rate hikes.
Investors are also waiting for Friday’s employment numbers from the US to provide an indication on the health of the world’s biggest economy...
