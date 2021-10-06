JSE weaker as inflation concerns persist
The local market loses ground, along with its global peers, as rising energy prices fuel worry that inflation will accelerate
06 October 2021 - 10:45
The JSE was weaker on Wednesday morning, along with its global peers, as rising energy prices fuel the concern that inflation will accelerate.
Stocks are lower on new worries that the US yield spike will hamper the economic recovery. The concern over the persistently high inflation numbers and speculation that the US Federal Reserve’s taper timeline may be brought forward are driving rates higher...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now