Markets JSE weaker as inflation concerns persist The local market loses ground, along with its global peers, as rising energy prices fuel worry that inflation will accelerate

The JSE was weaker on Wednesday morning, along with its global peers, as rising energy prices fuel the concern that inflation will accelerate.

Stocks are lower on new worries that the US yield spike will hamper the economic recovery. The concern over the persistently high inflation numbers and speculation that the US Federal Reserve’s taper timeline may be brought forward are driving rates higher...