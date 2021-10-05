Markets

Oil futures at 3-year high after Opec+ set to carry on with plan

Despite pressure to ramp up output, Opec+ is concerned that a fourth wave of Covid-19 cases could hit demand recovery

05 October 2021 - 16:52 Shadia Nasralla
Picture: REUTERS/NICK OXFORD
Picture: REUTERS/NICK OXFORD

London — Brent crude oil futures hit a new three-year high on Tuesday, with US benchmark crude close to 2014 peaks, after the Opec+ group of producers decided to stick to its planned output rises rather pumping even more.

Opec+ agreed in July to boost output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) each month until at least April 2022 to phase out 5.8-million bpd of existing production cuts.

Brent crude was up $1.07 or 1.3% at $82.33 a barrel by 11.28am GMT, having rising 2.5% on Monday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil rose 89 cents or 1.2% to $78.51, after gaining 2.3% the previous session.

Oil prices have already surged more than 50% in 2021, a rise that has added to inflationary pressures that crude-consuming nations such as the US and India are concerned will derail recovery from the pandemic.

The Opec+ Joint Technical Committee (JTC) said late in September it expected a 1.1-million bpd supply deficit in 2021, which could rise to 1.4-million bpd in 2022.

Despite the pressure to ramp up output, Opec+ was concerned that a fourth global wave of Covid-19 infections could hit the demand recovery, a source told Reuters a little before the vote.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said after the talks he believed the market was now balanced.

“The [price] move looks a bit outsized given the ministers just reaffirmed the decision announced in July but it shows how tight the market is, reinforcing our view of asymmetric price action with risks skewed to the upside at these inventory levels,” Barclays said in a note.

Meanwhile US crude oil and distillate inventories are likely to have fallen last week, according to a preliminary Reuters poll.

Five analysts surveyed by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories declined by about 300,000 barrels in the week to October 1. 

Reuters

Global stocks rebound as inflation concerns ease

Dollar edges back towards a one-year high ahead of  US jobs data on Friday that could prove crucial for policymakers
Markets
45 minutes ago

JSE lifts as investors await US jobs report for direction

Markets are bouncing back after Monday’s sell-off on Wall Street
Markets
6 hours ago

Gold price slips as dollar index rises

Inflation concerns and US fiscal fears cap losses of the metal
Markets
8 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand weaker as global risks persist
Markets
2.
JSE likely to be choppy as oil holds its gains
Markets
3.
JSE to contend with renewed Evergrande concerns ...
Markets
4.
Gold price slips as dollar index rises
Markets
5.
JSE lifts as investors await US jobs report for ...
Markets

Related Articles

Market data — October 4 2021

Markets

WATCH: Animal spirits

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.