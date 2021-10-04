Markets

Oil prices fall ahead of Opec meeting

Prices have risen recently due to supply disruptions and a rise in global demand

04 October 2021 - 11:36 Noah Browning
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

London — Oil fell on Monday ahead of a meeting by Opec and its allies which may determine whether a recent rally in prices amid supply shocks and a recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic will be sustained.

Brent crude was down 37 cents or 0.5% at $78.91 a barrel by 08.50am GMT. It rose 1.5% last week, its fourth weekly gain in a row. US oil dropped by 39 cents or 0.5% to $75.49, after gaining for the past six weeks.

Oil prices have risen due to the supply disruptions and a rise in global demand, pushing Brent last week above $80 to a near three-year high.

“The speed with which oil prices have risen this year has slowed considerably but it would be too early or premature to write off further strength. Oil demand is holding up well and supply might have difficulties to catch up,” said Tamas Varga, oil analyst at London brokerage PVM Oil Associates.

Opec+, which groups oil cartel Opec and allies including Russia, is facing pressure from some countries to produce more to help lower prices as demand has recovered faster than expected in certain parts of the world.

Opec+ agreed in July to boost output by 400,000 barrels a day (bpd) every month until at least April 2022 to phase out 5.8-million bpd of existing cuts. Four Opec+ sources told Reuters recently that producers were considering adding more than that deal envisaged.

The earliest any increase would take place would be November since the previous Opec+ meeting decided October volumes.

The oil price rally has also been fuelled by an even bigger increase in gas prices that have spiked 300% and are trading about $200 a barrel in comparable terms, prompting switching to fuel oil and other crude products to generate electricity and for other industrial needs.

“The uneven nature of the post-pandemic recovery will keep demand-side uncertainties in play, giving rise to oil price volatility,” Fitch Solutions said in a note.

Reuters

JSE slips marginally as global risks persist

Trading in shares of China’s Evergrande has been suspended after it missed a key interest payment on its offshore debt obligation for the second time
Markets
53 minutes ago

JSE to contend with renewed Evergrande concerns on Monday

Asian markets feel pressure after trade was halted in shares of Chinese property giant that has payments due today
Markets
4 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: Drop to lockdown level 1 gives leisure stocks a boost

The JSE ended the day weaker as inflation fears continued to grip global markets
Markets
2 days ago

JSE slips as inflation fears persist

All share and top 40 decline in midmorning trade while the rand strengthens 0.15%
Markets
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JSE to contend with renewed Evergrande concerns ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Drop to lockdown level 1 gives ...
Markets
3.
JSE slips as inflation fears persist
Markets
4.
Oil falls before Opec+ supply policy meeting
Markets
5.
Gold inches lower on firmer dollar as investors ...
Markets

Related Articles

Oil falls before Opec+ supply policy meeting

Markets

Gold inches lower on firmer dollar as investors eye US jobs report

Markets

Asian shares slip on fears over Chinese property sector and inflation

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.