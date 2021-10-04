Markets MARKET WRAP: Rand weaker as global risks persist JSE ends firmer as hotel stocks jump on news that the UK plans to remove SA from its red list for travellers in the coming days B L Premium

The rand weakened above R15 against the dollar on Monday, falling the most in a week amid risk-off sentiment as Wall Street opened lower.

The local unit weakened along with other emerging-market currencies as fears over inflationary pressures, expectations of tighter monetary policy and worries over Chinese property developer Evergrande continued to drive caution in the markets. ..