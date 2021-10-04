Markets JSE slips marginally as global risks persist Trading in shares of China’s Evergrande has been suspended after it missed a key interest payment on its offshore debt obligation for the second time B L Premium

The JSE was slightly weaker on Monday morning, with its global peers mixed as prospects for a pick up in economic growth contended with concerns over a number of risks.

US equities climbed on Friday after news that a new oral antiviral treatment for Covid-19 from Merck — a US multinational pharmaceutical company — reduced the risk of hospitalisation or death by 50% for patients with mild or moderate cases. The company disclosed plans to seek emergency authorisation for the treatment...