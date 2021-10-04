JSE slips marginally as global risks persist
Trading in shares of China’s Evergrande has been suspended after it missed a key interest payment on its offshore debt obligation for the second time
04 October 2021 - 11:12
The JSE was slightly weaker on Monday morning, with its global peers mixed as prospects for a pick up in economic growth contended with concerns over a number of risks.
US equities climbed on Friday after news that a new oral antiviral treatment for Covid-19 from Merck — a US multinational pharmaceutical company — reduced the risk of hospitalisation or death by 50% for patients with mild or moderate cases. The company disclosed plans to seek emergency authorisation for the treatment...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now