Markets

Oil slips as Opec+ mulls output rise

Producers to discuss whether to go beyond their existing deal to boost production by 400,000 barrels per day in November and December

01 October 2021 - 07:59 Sonali Paul
Oil pumping jacks in an oil field at sunset in Russia. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANDREY RUDAKOV
Oil pumping jacks in an oil field at sunset in Russia. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANDREY RUDAKOV

Melbourne — Oil prices dropped on Friday on the prospect that the Opec+ supplier alliance might step up a planned increase in output to ease supply concerns, with soaring gas prices spurring power producers to switch from gas to oil.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped 5c to $74.98 a barrel at 1.53am GMT, though the contract remained on track to post its sixth consecutive week of gains.

Brent crude futures fell 7c, or 0.1%, to $78.24 a barrel, but was still heading for a small rise on the week, marking a fourth straight week of gains.

All eyes are now on a meeting on Monday of oil cartel Opec and allies led by Russia, together known as Opec+, where producers will discuss whether to go beyond their existing deal to boost production by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) in November and December.

Four Opec+ sources said adding more oil was being looked at as a scenario, without giving details on volumes or dates, against a backdrop of oil hovering near a three-year high and pressure from consumers for more supply.

“The upcoming Opec+ meeting on Monday will be crucial for oil price direction next week. A production increase beyond 400,000 bpd would see some short-term relief,” ANZ Research analysts said in a note.

In the US the Biden administration’s concern about high oil prices was on the agenda for a meeting between US national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman earlier this week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

With natural gas prices soaring globally, power producers have been turning to fuel oil or diesel instead of gas, yanking oil prices higher. Generators in Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Middle East have already started switching fuels.

“This suggests that we should see strong oil demand in the coming months, which means a tighter-than-expected oil market through until the end of the year,” ING commodity analysts said in a note.

Reuters

Gold catches some slack as dollar pauses for breather

Looming prospect of stimulus tapering by the Fed and further increases in bond yields likely to limit bullion’s appeal
Markets
20 hours ago

Dollar sits just below one-year highs

A focus on inflation helped the US currency to end the quarter on a positive note
Markets
20 hours ago

Oil falls amid surprise climb in US stockpiles

The rise in inventories comes as output returns to normal levels after Hurricane Ida
Markets
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE slips as investors weigh ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firms as investors cast fears ...
Markets
3.
JSE poised for its worst monthly decline since ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: Rand weakens to a five-week low on ...
Markets
5.
Gold catches some slack as dollar pauses for ...
Markets

Related Articles

JSE lifts as investors consider implications of inflation

Markets

JSE poised for its worst monthly decline since October 2020

Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE slips as investors weigh inflation

Markets

Market data — September 30 2021

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.