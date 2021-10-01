Markets

Oil prices fall on prospects of increase in Opec+ supply

Crude also came under pressure from a strong dollar and rise in US crude inventories reported this week

01 October 2021 - 12:46 Alex Lawler
Picture: 123RF/PIX NOO
Picture: 123RF/PIX NOO

London — Oil fell to about $78 a barrel on Friday on the prospect that Opec+ producers might step up a planned increase in output to ease supply concerns, though crude remained in sight of a three-year high reached this week.

Oil cartel Opec and allies, known as Opec+, meet on Monday. FourOpec+ sources said on Thursday the group was looking at going beyond an existing deal to add 400,000 barrels a day to supply each month.

Beyond October, “a faster ramp-up in Opec+ production cannot be excluded,” said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM. “The prospect of $80 oil does not sit well with the producer group.”

Brent crude fell 47 cents, or 0.5%, to $77.84 at 10.15am GMT, heading for a weekly decline after three weeks of gains. US West Texas Intermediate slipped 53 cents to $74.50, set for a sixth consecutive week of rises.

Crude also came under pressure on Friday from a strong dollar and rise in US crude inventories reported this week.

A strong dollar makes oil more expensive for holders of other currencies and tends to reflect lower investor risk appetite.

Even so, Brent has risen 50% this year and reached a three-year high of $80.75 on Tuesday. Opec+ is facing pressure from consumers such as the US and India to produce more to help reduce prices.

Jeffrey Halley, analyst at brokerage Oanda said there was potential for Monday's Opec+ meeting to disappoint in terms of adding more supply, citing the inability of some members to raise output and the appeal of high prices to boost revenues.

“Whichever way you cut it; shorting oil is only for the brave with very deep pockets,” he said.

Oil is also finding support as a surge in natural gas prices globally prompts power producers to move away from gas. Generators in Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Middle East have started switching fuels. 

Reuters

JSE slips as inflation fears persist

All share and top 40 decline in midmorning trade while the rand strengthens 0.15%
Markets
3 hours ago

JSE to contend with weaker Asian markets in Friday, after a rough September

The local bourse had its worst month since October 2020 in September, a tough month for global equities, amid a litany of risk factors
Markets
7 hours ago

Market data — September 30 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Markets
16 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE slips as investors weigh inflation

Investors are bracing for a sustained period of price increases despite central bank assurances to the contrary
Markets
19 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JSE to contend with weaker Asian markets in ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firms as investors cast fears ...
Markets
3.
JSE poised for its worst monthly decline since ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE slips as investors weigh ...
Markets
5.
Market data — September 30 2021
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.