JSE lifts as investors consider implications of inflation China is considering raising power prices for industrial consumers to help ease the growing supply crunch

The JSE was firmer on Thursday morning, with its global peers mixed as markets mulled over inflation concerns.

US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell and his counterparts at the European Central Bank, Bank of Japan and Bank of England voiced cautious optimism on Wednesday that supply-chain disruptions lifting inflation rates around the world would ultimately prove temporary. ..