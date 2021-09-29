JSE muted as investors mull over numerous risks
US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell says inflation is now more concerning than earlier in 2021
29 September 2021 - 10:45
The JSE was little changed on Wednesday, with its global peers mixed as markets digested news of supply-chain breakdowns, rising US treasury yields and the US nearing its debt limit.
Caution persisted in the markets as US equivalents recorded their worst day since May and bond yields climbed on concern about inflation...
