MARKET WRAP: Rand weakens to a five-week low on global inflation fears Investors head for the dollar as concern mounts that central banks are set to start increasing interest rates soon

The rand and local bonds weakened further on Tuesday as investors headed for the haven of the dollar as inflation concerns stoke fears that interest rates increases are due soon.

The local currency weakened along with its emerging-market peers as a number of global catalysts kept the appetite for emerging-market assets in check...